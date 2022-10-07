Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,233. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

