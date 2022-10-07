Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $130.99. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.