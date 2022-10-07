Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VIG traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 43,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,609. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

