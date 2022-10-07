Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.98. 4,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

