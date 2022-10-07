Value Finance (VFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $160,700.00

Value Finance (VFT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Value Finance has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. Value Finance has a total market cap of $26,857.51 and $160,700.00 worth of Value Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Value Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

About Value Finance

Value Finance launched on January 5th, 2022. Value Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,067,033 tokens. Value Finance’s official Twitter account is @valuefinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Finance’s official website is valuefinance.io. Value Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@valuefi.

Buying and Selling Value Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Finance (VFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Value Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Value Finance is 0.00025055 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Value Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.