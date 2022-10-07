Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCSA opened at $3.27 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.