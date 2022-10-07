V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $50.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.