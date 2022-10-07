USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.43. 20,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on USCB Financial to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

USCB Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 55.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

