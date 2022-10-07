USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.43. 20,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on USCB Financial to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
USCB Financial Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.