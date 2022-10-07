Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 77040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
