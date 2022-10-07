Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 77040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after buying an additional 796,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,108,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after buying an additional 100,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 175,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

