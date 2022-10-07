United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 3.5%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 76,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,907,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $761,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

