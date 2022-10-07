United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.44

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Further Reading

