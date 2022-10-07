United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.