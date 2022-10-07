United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading 0.7% Higher

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 1,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.40.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.61. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

