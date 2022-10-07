UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $228,037.07

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $228,037.07 and approximately $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 tokens. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNION Protocol Governance Token is 0.00038685 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $47,400.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unn.finance.”

