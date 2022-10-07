Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. 28,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

