Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $132.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $833,036.22 and approximately $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection token can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official website is www.app.unic.ly/#/utoken-contract/0x68b1cadb8d5ab0c97fe9d9fbe0eb60acb329fe3f. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

