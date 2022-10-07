Ultra Clear (UCR) One Day Volume Hits $27,239.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $3.17 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra Clear (UCR) is a cryptocurrency . Ultra Clear has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ultra Clear is 0.01298209 USD and is down -29.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $170.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucrcoin.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

