Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Nicholas Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $70,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

