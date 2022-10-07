Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.10 and traded as high as C$41.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 211,542 shares traded.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

