Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

