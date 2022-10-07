Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.