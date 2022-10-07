Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,684 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2,120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.