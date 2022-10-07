Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

