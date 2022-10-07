Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

