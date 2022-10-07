Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

