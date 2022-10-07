Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 135 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 287.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

