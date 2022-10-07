Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 221,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,077,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

