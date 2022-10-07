Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

