Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of TGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 725,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,229 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

