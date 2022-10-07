TRH Financial LLC Takes $804,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,820 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.
