TRH Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

GOOG stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

