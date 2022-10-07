TRH Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 532,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after buying an additional 527,748 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

