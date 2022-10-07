TRH Financial LLC Invests $90,000 in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. TRH Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 206.11% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

