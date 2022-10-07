TRH Financial LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,517. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

