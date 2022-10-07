TRH Financial LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.35. 26,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

