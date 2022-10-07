TRH Financial LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

