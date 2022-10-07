TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.