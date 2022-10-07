TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $17.90

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.55. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 850 shares traded.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

