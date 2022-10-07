Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Tombador Iron Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.
About Tombador Iron
