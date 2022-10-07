Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Tombador Iron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

About Tombador Iron

Tombador Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore deposits in Brazil. It owns Tombador iron ore project in Bahia State, Brazil. The company is based in Cottesloe, Australia.

