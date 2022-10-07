TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Shares Up 33.7%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

TOD’S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

About TOD’S

(Get Rating)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.