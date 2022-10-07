Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,250,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 15,431,909 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 16.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 106.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tilray by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 164,319 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.