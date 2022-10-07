Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,973 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TINV. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,841,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 872,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TINV remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

