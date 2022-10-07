Three Kingdoms Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (RTK)

Three Kingdoms (RTK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Three Kingdoms has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Three Kingdoms has a market cap of $105,173.05 and approximately $40,201.00 worth of Three Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Three Kingdoms token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Three Kingdoms Profile

Three Kingdoms launched on June 7th, 2022. Three Kingdoms’ total supply is 88,888,888 tokens. Three Kingdoms’ official website is 3kingdoms.finance. The official message board for Three Kingdoms is medium.com/@threekingdoms. Three Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @r_o_t_t_k and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Three Kingdoms Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Three Kingdoms (RTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Three Kingdoms has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Three Kingdoms is 0.0012422 USD and is down -17.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,751.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://3kingdoms.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Three Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Three Kingdoms should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Three Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

