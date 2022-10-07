Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.46 and a 200 day moving average of $556.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

