The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 667,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,606,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SO traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 97,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

