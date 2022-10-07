The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,472. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

