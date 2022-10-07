The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,485,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Progressive by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 173.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

