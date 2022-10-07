The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Boosted by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $133.15. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,646. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

