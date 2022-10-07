The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 700” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.42.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

