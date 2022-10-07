The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($209.18) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 2.0 %

Hannover Rück stock traded down €3.25 ($3.32) during trading on Friday, reaching €156.25 ($159.44). 93,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.59. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

